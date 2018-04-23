 Go Round FC draw with Kwara United in Ilorin — Nigeria Today
Go Round FC draw with Kwara United in Ilorin

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Football

Kwara United Football Club’s upward climb on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table suffered another setback on Sunday in Ilorin, after a 1-1 draw with visiting Go Round FC. Kwara United started the game on a good note, and with high hopes of not only winning the match, but also reducing their goals deficit. But the team’s good display ended with the goal they scored in the 16th minute, through Stephen Alfred, who increased his goals tally to eight in the 18-week-old 2017/018 season.

