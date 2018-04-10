”God bless you my dear side chick” – IK Ogbonna celebrates his bestie, Alex Ekubo, who turns 32 today — Nigeria Today

”God bless you my dear side chick” – IK Ogbonna celebrates his bestie, Alex Ekubo, who turns 32 today

”God bless you my dear side chick” – IK Ogbonna celebrates his bestie, Alex Ekubo, who turns 32 todayToday, actor Alex Ekubo turns 32 years old. His friend and colleague, IK Ogbonna, took to his IG page to celebrate him, refering to him as his best friend after his wife.

He wrote;

”Dear brother @alexxekubo I just want to say I am retiring from the shades-room department , infact I am tired of insulting you ATLEAST for today .

I wish you many more years ahead and as u grow in wisdom and strength may God guide you .

Just so you know Bro .. you are more than just a friend to me ??‍?? you are my brother and best friend (well after my wife) God bless you my dear side chick ???‍????‍?? #CHOPLIFEGANG” he wrote

The post ”God bless you my dear side chick” – IK Ogbonna celebrates his bestie, Alex Ekubo, who turns 32 today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

