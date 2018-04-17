God would determine the next governor 2020 – Dickson — Nigeria Today

God would determine the next governor 2020 – Dickson
BAYELSA State governor, Hon.
Henry Seriake Dickson, on
Sunday said that, the Almighty
God would determine the next
governor in 2020.
Dickson said that the Almighty
God would raise a leader
with a heart for the people to
pilot the affairs of the state
and to build on the legacy of
development established by his
administration.
A Statement by the Special
Adviser to the Governor on
Media Relations, Mr. FIdelis
Soriwei, quoted the Governor
to have made the statement on
Sunday, at St. Andrews Anglican
(Ijaw) Church, Ajegunle, Apapa,
Lagos.
He stressed that all Bayelsans
and indeed Ijaw people would
support such a leader in the
task of ensuring continuity in development of the state
after the exit of his Restoration
Government in 2020.
He stated further that every
revenue received in the state
must be judiciously utilised to
carry out projects in the interest
of the state.
Dickson said that, his
administration had worked
assiduously to change the
developmental landscape of
Bayelsa with the provision of the
best public schools and health
institutions in the country.
He said, “The Niger Delta is
a difficult terrain; people have
said it is a muddy place but that
is where God chose to put oil.
“We are battling to build
hospitals in that terrain; we
are battling to build very good
public schools, health facilities
which are the best among public
facilities in this country.
“We are building roads and
constructing bridges to Ekeremor
and other parts of the state. You
must join to enlighten our people
because every money going into
Bayelsa must be utilised for the
general good of the state.
“The state has changed, God
has changed it. After me, God
alone will raise another leader
for the state, a leader that would
sustain the developmental tempo
so that all of us can support that
person. We pray for God to
continue to bless us, to sustain
the foundation for development
in the state.”
Dickson who called on the Ijaw
people to be united in prayers
for Bayelsa said that once the
state was on the right track,
everything would be well with
the Ijaw Nation.
He said that being Governor
of Bayelsa State, the ancestral
homeland of Ijaw people,
traditionally made him the governor of all Ijaws
irrespective of state boundaries.
The Governor also donated
a bus and a generator to
the church to encourage the
worship of God in response
to the plea of the church for
assistance.
Speaking also, the President
of the Ijaw Monitoring Group,
Chief Joseph Evah, said the
emergence of Dickson as the
Vanguard Governor of the
Year on Saturday night was
an honour not only to him but
also to the entire Niger Delta
