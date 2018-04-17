God would determine the next governor 2020 – Dickson — Nigeria Today

God would determine the next governor 2020 – Dickson

BAYELSA State governor, Hon.

Henry Seriake Dickson, on

Sunday said that, the Almighty

God would determine the next

governor in 2020.

Dickson said that the Almighty

God would raise a leader

with a heart for the people to

pilot the affairs of the state

and to build on the legacy of

development established by his

administration.

A Statement by the Special

Adviser to the Governor on

Media Relations, Mr. FIdelis

Soriwei, quoted the Governor

to have made the statement on

Sunday, at St. Andrews Anglican

(Ijaw) Church, Ajegunle, Apapa,

Lagos.

He stressed that all Bayelsans

and indeed Ijaw people would

support such a leader in the

task of ensuring continuity in development of the state

after the exit of his Restoration

Government in 2020.

He stated further that every

revenue received in the state

must be judiciously utilised to

carry out projects in the interest

of the state.

Dickson said that, his

administration had worked

assiduously to change the

developmental landscape of

Bayelsa with the provision of the

best public schools and health

institutions in the country.

He said, “The Niger Delta is

a difficult terrain; people have

said it is a muddy place but that

is where God chose to put oil.

“We are battling to build

hospitals in that terrain; we

are battling to build very good

public schools, health facilities

which are the best among public

facilities in this country.

“We are building roads and

constructing bridges to Ekeremor

and other parts of the state. You

must join to enlighten our people

because every money going into

Bayelsa must be utilised for the

general good of the state.

“The state has changed, God

has changed it. After me, God

alone will raise another leader

for the state, a leader that would

sustain the developmental tempo

so that all of us can support that

person. We pray for God to

continue to bless us, to sustain

the foundation for development

in the state.”

Dickson who called on the Ijaw

people to be united in prayers

for Bayelsa said that once the

state was on the right track,

everything would be well with

the Ijaw Nation.

He said that being Governor

of Bayelsa State, the ancestral

homeland of Ijaw people,

traditionally made him the governor of all Ijaws

irrespective of state boundaries.

The Governor also donated

a bus and a generator to

the church to encourage the

worship of God in response

to the plea of the church for

assistance.

Speaking also, the President

of the Ijaw Monitoring Group,

Chief Joseph Evah, said the

emergence of Dickson as the

Vanguard Governor of the

Year on Saturday night was

an honour not only to him but

also to the entire Niger Delta

