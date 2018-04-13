Gold Coast 2018: Agboegbulem Loses In Women’s Boxing Semis, Wins Bronze — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Agboegbulem Loses In Women’s Boxing Semis, Wins Bronze

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s Milicent Agboegbulem was outclassed by Caitlin Parker of Australia in the semi-final of the women’s middleweight (75kg) class in the boxing event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Agboegbulem has now won a bronze medal for reaching the semi-final stage.

The 34-year-old Nigerian could not withstand the skills of Parker who is 13 younger as she lost 5-0.

Parker dominated the first round with a score of 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9.

She also took the second round with a 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 10-9 score from the five judges.

The third round was no diferent as Parker ran out 10-9, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 winner.

Earlier on Friday, Yetunde Odunuga also lost in the semi-final to Paige Murney of England.

Odunuga has also claimed a bronze medal for making it to the semi-final stage at the Games.

The post Gold Coast 2018: Agboegbulem Loses In Women’s Boxing Semis, Wins Bronze appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

