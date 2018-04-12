 Gold Coast 2018: Aruna Reaches Table Tennis Q/Finals, Toriola Retires - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gold Coast 2018: Aruna Reaches Table Tennis Q/Finals, Toriola Retires – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Gold Coast 2018: Aruna Reaches Table Tennis Q/Finals, Toriola Retires
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria's Quadri Aruna continued his impressive campaign at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia by qualifying for the men's singles table tennis quarter-finals, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something to say? The let your voice
Commonwealth Games: Aruna Quadri qualifies for quarter finalPremium Times
Injury Knocks Toriola Out Of Men's Tennis SinglesHotsports TV (blog)
Gold Coast 2018: Mixed Fortunes For Nigeria In Table Tennis DoublesWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.