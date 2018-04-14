Gold Coast 2018: Bibo Guns For 3rd Gold, Faces Pakistani In Freestyle Wrestling Final - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Bibo Guns For 3rd Gold, Faces Pakistani In Freestyle Wrestling Final – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Gold Coast 2018: Bibo Guns For 3rd Gold, Faces Pakistani In Freestyle Wrestling Final
Complete Sports Nigeria
By James Agberebi: Melvin Bibo of Nigeria will hope to make it three gold medals for Team Nigeria when he faces Muhammad Inam of Pakistan in the final of the men's freestyle (86kg) in the wrestling event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!