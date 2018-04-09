 Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria's camp - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria’s camp – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gold Coast 2018: Dalung moves to quell disquiet in Team Nigeria's camp
Vanguard
THE Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has moved to quell the growing disquiet in the camp of Team Nigeria, assuring the athletes currently in the Commonwealth Games village in Gold Coast, that the government will not discriminate
Gold Coast 2018: Dalung douses tension in Nigerian campNew Telegraph Newspaper
CWG 2018: India's women's TT team clinches maiden GoldNewburgh Gazette
Gold Coast Comm Games volunteers can win two night's accommodation as a “thank you”Gold Coast Bulletin
Boxscore –Yahoo7 Sport –Benzinga –Insidethegames.biz
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.