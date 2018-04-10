Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria set world record, win 3 gold, 2 silver in powerlifting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria set world record, win 3 gold, 2 silver in powerlifting – Vanguard
|
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria set world record, win 3 gold, 2 silver in powerlifting
Vanguard
Abuja – Nigerian trio Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Ndidi Nwosu on Tuesday all won gold medals in the para-powerlifting events at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Roland Ezuruike and Paul Kehinde have won Nigeria four …
