Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins shot put silver - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria’s Enekwechi wins shot put silver – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins shot put silver
The Eagle Online
New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won the gold medal in the event, setting a new Games record of 21.41m. By The Eagle Online On Apr 9, 2018. Share. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi on Monday won the silver medal for Nigeria at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold …
Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018: Enekwechi claims silver in shot put
Commonwealth Games: Unknown Nigerian, Enekwechi Grabs Silver In Shotput
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!