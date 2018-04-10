Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria’s Ibrahim, Obisesan Miss Out On Medals In Athletics — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Blessing Ibrahim finished fifth in the women’s triple jump final on Tuesday at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Competing in a field of 11 participants, Ibrahim, 28, made a leap of 13.48 metres which was not enough for a podium finish.

The gold medal went to Kimberly Williams of Jamaica who did 14.64m which was also a personal best.

Williams’ compatriot Shanieka Ricketts won the silver medal with a jump of 14.52m, a season best for her.

Thea Lafond from Dominica won the bronze medal after jumping 13.92 metres.

In the women’s Hammer Throw final, it was a clean sweep for New Zealand as Queen Obisesan of Nigeria could only finish fifth to miss out on picking a medal.

Obisesan’s throw of 63.84m was not good enough to push for a medal for Nigeria.

The gold went to Julia Ratcliffe (69.94m), silver went to Alexandra Hulley (68.20m) and Lara Nielsen the bronze(65.03m).