Gold Coast 2018: Odunuga Loses In Women’s Lightweight Boxing Semis, Claims Bronze — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Odunuga Loses In Women’s Lightweight Boxing Semis, Claims Bronze

By James Agberebi:

Yetunde Odunuga of Nigeria lost to Paige Murney of England in the semi-final of the women’s lightweight class in the boxing event of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. .

Murney was awarded the fight via points decision, winning it 4-1.

The English boxer dominated the first round 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9.

Odunuga gave a good fight in the second round but Paige edged it 10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 10-9, 9-10.

And in the third and final round, Odunuga came out tops with a score of 9-10, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9.

Despite her defeat to Paige, Odunuga has now won a bronze medal for Team Nigeria.

Later on Friday, another Nigerian women boxer Milicent Agboegbulem will hope to pick a final ticket when she squares up against Caitlin Parker of Australia in the middleweight category.

