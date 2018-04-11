Gold Coast 2018: Odunuga Reaches Women’s Boxing Semi-Finals — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Odunuga Reaches Women’s Boxing Semi-Finals

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s boxer Yetunde Odunuga on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals in the women’s boxing event of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Competing in the lightweight class (60kg), Odunuga was awarded the fight against Caroline Veyre of Canada following a verdict of Referee Stop Contest (RSC).

Veyre was ahead in the score card in both round one and two before the contest was stopped.

She dominated round one 10-9, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and edged round two 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 9-10.

The 20-year-old Odunuga who is now guaranteed a bronze medal for making it to the semi-final, will now face Paige Murney of England on Friday.

Another Nigeria women boxer Ayisat Oriyomi will hope to advance to the semi-finals when she confronts Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland also on Wednesday in the flyweight (51kg) category.

