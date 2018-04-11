Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria
Nigeria won a flurry of gold medals on Tuesday to shoot into the top 10 medals table of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia even breaking a World record in a stunning performance by Oyema Esther. And the star athletes who achieved this Golden moment for Team Nigeria are from Para-Powerlifting etching their names in […]
The post Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
