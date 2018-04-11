 Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Gold Coast 2018: Oyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria won a flurry of gold medals on Tuesday to shoot into the top 10 medals table of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia even breaking a World record in a stunning performance by Oyema Esther. And the star athletes who achieved this Golden moment for Team Nigeria are from Para-Powerlifting etching their names in […]

