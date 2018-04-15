Gold Coast 2018: Team Nigeria Finishes In 9th Position, Hosts Australia Are Champions — Nigeria Today

Team Nigeria finished in the ninth position in the final medal standing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games which ended on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was a step down for Team Nigeria who finished eighth at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

At the end of 2018 Games, Team Nigeria got nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals, with a total of 24 medals won. Team Nigeria won 11 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Aruna Quadri won Team Nigeria’s last medal at the 2018 Games after clinching silver in the men’s table tennis singles event, losing to Ning Gao from Singapore on Sunday morning.

South Africa was the highest placed African team as they finished in the sixth position with 13 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze medals. Kenya were 14th with four gold, seven silver, six bronze, Uganda 15th with three gold, one silver, two bronze, Botswana occupied the 16th position on three gold, one silver, one bronze and Namibia with two gold ended in the 19th position.

Cameroon who had one silver and two bronze finished in the 32nd position, Mauritius were in joint-34th position with one silver while Ghana and Seychelles who only won one bronze, were joint-39th in the medal table.

Hosts Australia, were the overall winners at this year’s games after amassing 80 gold, 59 silver, 59 bronze to bring their medals total to 198.

England who were champions at the 2014 edition, came second with 45 gold, 45 silver, 46 bronze, India clinched third spot with 26 gold, 20 silver, 20 bronze.

Canada came fourth with 15 gold, 40 silver, 27 bronze and New Zealand finished fifth after securing 15 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals.