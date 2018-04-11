Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Final gold a career highlight for retiring Hunter shooter Dan Repacholi - Newcastle Herald — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Final gold a career highlight for retiring Hunter shooter Dan Repacholi – Newcastle Herald
|
Newcastle Herald
|
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Final gold a career highlight for retiring Hunter shooter Dan Repacholi
Newcastle Herald
FINISH ON TOP: Four-time Olympian Dan Repacholi will retire from international shooting competition after the Nulkaba 35-year-old claimed the men's 50 metre pistol title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Picture: AAP. Dan Repacholi …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!