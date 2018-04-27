 'Gold Diggers' exhibition to showcase Africans' craze for football - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Gold Diggers’ exhibition to showcase Africans’ craze for football – TheCable

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

'Gold Diggers' exhibition to showcase Africans' craze for football
TheCable
Many Africans possess a deep love for football, and Andrew Esiebo, a visual storyteller, will use it as a metaphor in his latest solo exhibition. Lagos-born Esiebo, in 'Gold Diggers', captures the game in its barest forms to address the deeper

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.