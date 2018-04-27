'Gold Diggers' exhibition to showcase Africans' craze for football - TheCable — Nigeria Today

‘Gold Diggers’ exhibition to showcase Africans’ craze for football – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
'Gold Diggers' exhibition to showcase Africans' craze for football
TheCable
Many Africans possess a deep love for football, and Andrew Esiebo, a visual storyteller, will use it as a metaphor in his latest solo exhibition. Lagos-born Esiebo, in 'Gold Diggers', captures the game in its barest forms to address the deeper …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!