 Gold Galleon hackers target maritime shipping industry - ZDNet — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gold Galleon hackers target maritime shipping industry – ZDNet

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


ZDNet

Gold Galleon hackers target maritime shipping industry
ZDNet
screen-shot-2018-04-19-at-12-10- File Photo. Researchers have uncovered a Nigerian hacking ring which targets maritime shipping firms in order to try and steal millions of dollars on an annual basis. More security news. DHS chief: US to take more
'Gold galleon' hackers target shipping industrywww.computing.co.uk
A pirate-obsessed Nigerian hacking group is attacking the maritime industryComputerworld Australia

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.