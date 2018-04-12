Golden Eaglets get tough U17 World Cup route - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today

Golden Eaglets get tough U17 World Cup route – Fcnaija
|
Fcnaija
|
Golden Eaglets get tough U17 World Cup route
Fcnaija
The Nigerian U17 boys' team, the Golden Eaglets will face arch-rivals Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire in the qualifiers for next year's U17 AFCON after CAF changed the format of the qualifying tournament. The U17 qualifiers will now be played on zonal basis …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!