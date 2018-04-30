 Goldlink Insurance to raise N3.3bn through rights issue - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Goldlink Insurance to raise N3.3bn through rights issue – Vanguard

Vanguard

Goldlink Insurance to raise N3.3bn through rights issue
By Cynthia Alo. GOLDLINK Insurance Plc has received approval of its shareholders to raise N3.3 billion through rights issue in a move to reposition its business. At the annual general meeting of the company in Lagos last week, acting Managing Director
