Goldlink Insurance to raise N3.3bn through rights issue - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Goldlink Insurance to raise N3.3bn through rights issue
Vanguard
Goldlink Insurance to raise N3.3bn through rights issue
Vanguard
By Cynthia Alo. GOLDLINK Insurance Plc has received approval of its shareholders to raise N3.3 billion through rights issue in a move to reposition its business. At the annual general meeting of the company in Lagos last week, acting Managing Director …
Shareholders recapitalise Goldlink Insurance with N3.3b
