Golf: Korblah, Eze win maiden Radix Pension Classics — Nigeria Today

Golf: Korblah, Eze win maiden Radix Pension Classics

Ghanaian professional golfer, Emos Korblah stole the show over the weekend as he emerges winner of the maiden edition of Radix Pension Managers Golf Championship which held at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, between April 18th and 21st.



Korblah, who participated at the last edition of the British Open Senior Tour competition, closed with a 68, for 2-under par-211, over 56-holes, to beat the second placed Sunday Olapade, from MicCom Golf Club Ada by three-shots.

Korblah began the game with an opening 70, recorded a second day score of 73 before the closing 68, to push one of the tournament favorites, Olapade to the second position, while Christian Francis duck in the third position.

Olapade opened his game with an opening 73, second day score of 69 and closed with 71 to lose the title. Francis carded an opening 72, signed for second days 73 and closed with 1-under 70 this come third.

Ikoyi Club based Monday Eze; two-time Lagos amateur Open Champion, won in the Category-One amateur Cadre.

Satisfied with the turnout and spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the competition, the Managing Director of Radix Pension Managers, Kunle Adeboye pledges the company’s continuous support for the sport saying, his company shares the values and qualities for which the sport is noted for.

While urging everyone present to buy into the outfits Pension Scheme, he said the desire of the agency is to ensure that even on retirement golfers should still be able to maintain their lifestyle.

Head of the competition Organising Committee, Barin Epega, who thanked all for honoring their invitation to be part of the event, described the competition as a good start adding that the next edition will be better.

