 Gombe Finance Comm. Receives Leadership and Community Service Award. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gombe Finance Comm. Receives Leadership and Community Service Award.

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Gombe state commissioner for finance and economic development, Alh. Hassan Muhammadu has been honored by Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria for his outstanding leadership qualities and positive impact to individuals and communities. Presenting the award to him in Gombe, on Thursday the speaker of the assembly Hon. Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, said the assembly is […]

The post Gombe Finance Comm. Receives Leadership and Community Service Award. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.