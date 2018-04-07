Gombe Gov, Dankwambo, Celebrates at 56 — Nigeria Today

Gombe Gov, Dankwambo, Celebrates at 56

A few days ago, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State, turned 56, amidst a blaze of glory.

While the occasion provided another opportunity for him to take stock of his journey in life and give gratitude to God, his supporters celebrated him to high heavens for being a blessing to the state in particular.

Indeed, the almost effusive praises lavished on him were neither mis-timed nor misplaced, considering how he has lifted the state since he took over the reins of power.

His public service career began when he served as accountant General of the state. Later, he joined the federal service, where he served as Accountant General of the Federation from 2005 to 2011.

At a period in his life, he offered himself in service to his state because Dankwambo believes that investing in human capital and education could change the affairs of the state.

Interestingly, this has been his driving force since Providence granted him his ambition to govern the state. So far, the transformation has attracted investors who believe in the potentiality of the state.

Today, it is said that the pass rate in national examination has increased to 26 per cent from a meagre 1 per cent in 2011.

Apart from the fact that his administration renovated dilapidated schools to improve the learning environment for Gombe students, building of new schools, including those for Almajiri children, has reduced the number of children begging in the streets. He has also established several tertiary institutions that bring higher education closer to the people of the state. This include the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Dukku, the state Polytechnic in Bajoga, the College of Education in Billiri, among others.

Dankwambo has built nearly 3000km of roads within the state. He has also linked several isolated communities with the rest of the state via bridges.

A large parking bay built for the tankers that flock the state has also helped to reduce the menace of tankers parking on roads, thereby removing the safety hazard they pose to road users within the state.

He has also built a world-class international event centre that could host conferences, rallies, shows and more. Building a groundnut processing mill, which will employ more than 4,000 people, is part of the governor’s economic drive.

Also, he believes that empowering women will lift many communities out of poverty. This is why he supports several initiatives such as providing loans for small businesses owned by women and others.

Though tackling insurgents in the state has been a Herculean task, Dankwambo is hopeful that someday it will be a thing of the past.

