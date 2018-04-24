 GOOD GOD! Nigerian Pastor And Wife Welcome Triplets After 19 Years Of Childlessness (Photos) — Nigeria Today
GOOD GOD! Nigerian Pastor And Wife Welcome Triplets After 19 Years Of Childlessness (Photos)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian Pastor, Don Odunze and his wife was full of joy after receiving multiple blessings.   The elated pastor took to his Facebook page to announce that he and his wife have welcomed a set of beautiful triplets after 19 years of childlessness. The babies, 2 boys and 1 girl are in good health […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

