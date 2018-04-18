Google Chrome 66 arrives to stall those noisy autoplay videos — Nigeria Today

Google Chrome 66 arrives to stall those noisy autoplay videos

Starting with Chrome 66, Google will finally begin blocking many auto-play videos and saving you from unwanted interruptions, specifically those with sound on sites that you don’t often visit.

The post Google Chrome 66 arrives to stall those noisy autoplay videos appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

