Google employees ask CEO to cancel the Pentagon Maven A.I. project — Nigeria Today

Google employees ask CEO to cancel the Pentagon Maven A.I. project

More than 3,000 Google employees signed a letter requesting CEO cancel Pentagon AI Project Maven and issue a policy statement against building warfare technology. The letter says the project violates a core company value.

