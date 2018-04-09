Google Home’s new action helps music fans prepare for Coachella festival — Nigeria Today

Google Home’s new action helps music fans prepare for Coachella festival

Google Home debuted a new Coachella action that will place you on the fast track to discovering music from artists, playing festival trivia, getting answers to your most pressing festival-related questions, and more.

The post Google Home’s new action helps music fans prepare for Coachella festival appeared first on Digital Trends.

