Google is learning to differentiate between your voice and your friend’s — Nigeria Today

Google is learning to differentiate between your voice and your friend’s

Thanks to new Google research detailed in a paper titled, “Looking to Listen at the Cocktail Party,” a new deep learning system is able to identify voices by looking at people’s faces as they speak.

