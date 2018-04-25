Google is replacing Android’s gun emoji with a water pistol — Nigeria Today

Google is replacing Android’s gun emoji with a water pistol
Google seems to be making the move to change the design of its revolver-style emoji into a toy-like Super Soaker water gun. The change is expected to follow in the next major Android update, Android P.
