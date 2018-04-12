Google launches its lightweight search app, Google Go, in South Africa — Nigeria Today

Google launches its lightweight search app, Google Go, in South Africa

Google launched Google Go in South Africa in an effort to reduce the amount of data needed to display search results. The app is available in 26 sub-Saharan African countries through the Google Play Store.

The post Google launches its lightweight search app, Google Go, in South Africa appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

