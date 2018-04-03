 Google plans to ban cryptocurrency mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Google plans to ban cryptocurrency mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Google is cracking down on Chrome extensions with a cryptocurrency mining component, blocking new submissions starting now and de-listing current extensions by the end of June. Why? Blame the malicious developers.

The post Google plans to ban cryptocurrency mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.