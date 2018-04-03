Google plans to ban cryptocurrency mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store — Nigeria Today

Google plans to ban cryptocurrency mining extensions from the Chrome Web Store
Google is cracking down on Chrome extensions with a cryptocurrency mining component, blocking new submissions starting now and de-listing current extensions by the end of June. Why? Blame the malicious developers.
