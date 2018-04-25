 Google Tasks stand-alone app aims to help you to organize your life — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Google Tasks stand-alone app aims to help you to organize your life

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Modern life is busy, and it can be tough to keep on top of everything you need to do sometimes. That’s why Google has released a new app, Google Tasks, that aims to help you keep track of your busy life.

The post Google Tasks stand-alone app aims to help you to organize your life appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.