Google Tasks stand-alone app aims to help you to organize your life — Nigeria Today

Google Tasks stand-alone app aims to help you to organize your life

Modern life is busy, and it can be tough to keep on top of everything you need to do sometimes. That’s why Google has released a new app, Google Tasks, that aims to help you keep track of your busy life.

The post Google Tasks stand-alone app aims to help you to organize your life appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

