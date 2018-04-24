 Google wants to double the number of podcast listeners in the next few years — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Google wants to double the number of podcast listeners in the next few years

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

The tech giant is quietly making changes across its products and services to make it easier to discover and listen to podcasts. Here’s how the podcast landscape could change in the near future.

The post Google wants to double the number of podcast listeners in the next few years appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.