 Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Stressing over the finding the perfect movie? Google wants to make it easy by streamlining the process. The tech giant announced it improved its movie search function in the Google Search app.

The post Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.