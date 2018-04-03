Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple — Nigeria Today

Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple

Stressing over the finding the perfect movie? Google wants to make it easy by streamlining the process. The tech giant announced it improved its movie search function in the Google Search app.

The post Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

