Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple — Nigeria Today

Google’s new search feature makes picking the perfect movie simple
Stressing over the finding the perfect movie? Google wants to make it easy by streamlining the process. The tech giant announced it improved its movie search function in the Google Search app.
