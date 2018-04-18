GoPro will turn busted digital cameras into $50 with the Trade-Up program — Nigeria Today

GoPro will turn busted digital cameras into $50 with the Trade-Up program

That old and broken camera could be worth as much as $100. The GoPro Trade-Up recycles old cameras for a $50 to $100 discount on a new flagship GoPro. Unlike earlier programs, the camera can be from any brand.

The post GoPro will turn busted digital cameras into $50 with the Trade-Up program appeared first on Digital Trends.

