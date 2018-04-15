GOtv Boxing: Babatunde Wins Best Boxer Award, ₦1m Cash Prize — Nigeria Today

Babatunde, 21, secured a technical knockout win against Djossou Agoy Basile from Benin Republic who threw in the towel in round two of their 10 rounds scheduled fight.

The win saw Babatunde became the new West African Boxing Union (WABU) Welterweight champion.

He also claimed the cash prize of one one million naira and the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy.

This is the second time Babatunde will be adjudged best boxer at the GOtv Boxing Night. He was first named best boxer at the 11th edition in Ibadan where he walked away with two million naira in March, 2017.

In another international title bout, Nigeria’s Waheed “Skoro” Usman became the new Africa Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion after defeating Kenya’s Michael “Shaka” Nyawade via technical knockout in round 10 of their 12 round contest.

Back in December, 2015, Usman lost to Uganda’s Edward Kakembo for the ABU title.

In the national lightwweight title fight, best boxer at the GOtv Boxing Night 13, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu secured a technical knockout win in round seven against Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus to claim the title.

And in the national lightweight challenge fight, ABU and WABU lightweight champion, Oto Joseph overcame Prince “Lion” Nwoye via unanimous decision.

Other bouts saw Abiodun Affini defeat Razak Ramon, Chukwuebuka Ezeudo defeated Semiu Olapade and Majesty Maduka lost to Sulaimon Adeosun.