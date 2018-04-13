GOtv Boxing Night 14: Boxers talk tough ahead of clash in Lagos — Nigeria Today

GOtv Boxing Night 14: Boxers talk tough ahead of clash in Lagos

Ahead of GOtv Boxing Night 14 holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Staidum, Lagos, on Saturday, participating boxers have been threatening to reduce their respective opponents to pulp. Djossou “Agoy’’ Basile, a Beninois nationale, scheduled to fight Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face’’ Babatunde for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title, said he would do it in style. Basile also boasted that he would win the best boxer prize award of N1 million ahead of other boxers scheduled for the boxing fiesta.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

