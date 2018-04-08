 GOtv Boxing Night 14: Organisers promise adequate security — Nigeria Today
GOtv Boxing Night 14: Organisers promise adequate security

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Boxing, Sports | 0 comments

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have assured that fans coming to the event on 14 April have nothing to fear. The event, which holds at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos, will feature seven fights in different weight categories. Jenkins Alumona, Flykite Productions  Managing Director, stated that fans will have nothing to fear in and around the event venue.

