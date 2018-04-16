GOtv boxing: Usman grabs African title - The Punch — Nigeria Today

GOtv boxing: Usman grabs African title – The Punch

GOtv boxing: Usman grabs African title

The Punch

Waidi 'Skoro' Usman on Saturday became the new African Boxing Union featherweight champion after he knocked out Kenyan Michael 'Shaka' Nyawade in the 11th round at the GOtv Boxing Night 14 at the National Stadium, Lagos. The new continental champion …



