GOtv boxing winner targets world title - The Punch — Nigeria Today

GOtv boxing winner targets world title – The Punch
The Punch
GOtv boxing winner targets world title
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman, the new African Boxing Union featherweight champion, says he will be glad to take a shot at the world title if the opportunity comes, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Skoro outpunched Michael 'Shaka' Nyawade of Kenya through a …
