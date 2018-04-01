Gov. Ahmed congratulates Christians at Easter - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ahmed congratulates Christians at Easter – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Gov. Ahmed congratulates Christians at Easter
The Eagle Online
The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has felicitated with Christians for the successful completion of lent with a call on them to imbibe the spirit of perseverance and endurance as epitomized by Christ. The Governor, in a press statement by …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!