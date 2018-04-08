Gov. Ajimobi’s wife urges women to be closer to God — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ajimobi’s wife urges women to be closer to God

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, on Sunday advised women in the state to redeem their relationship with God and have faith in Him.

The governor’s wife stated this at the monthly Women Intercessory Network (WIN) programme held at the Government House Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan with the theme “Possessing our Possession.’’

WIN comprises of Christian women groups in the state coming together to pray for the communities, people and the nations organised by the governor’s wife.

Ajimobi said that God would not neglect those who put their trust in Him nor allow bitterness to thrive in them.

She urged the people to always thread the righteous path in order to attain their desired goals in life.

The governor’s wife urged the women to always commit all they do in the hands of God, saying it is through God that they could receive the desired favour and success in life.

“We must learn to commit all that we do in the hands of God. This is what I have always been doing and sincerely, God has not forsaken me for once,’’ she said.

The wife of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Mrs Deborah Ayokunle, urged the women to be more prayerful and have faith in God.

Newsmen report that the programme featured praise worship, scripture reading and special prayer sessions for political leaders, both in the state and the country at large.

NAN

The post Gov. Ajimobi’s wife urges women to be closer to God appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

