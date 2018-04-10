Gov. Amosun rewards Best African Badminton player with N5m - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Gov. Amosun rewards Best African Badminton player with N5m – The Eagle Online
Gov. Amosun rewards Best African Badminton player with N5m
Presenting the cheque on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Afolabi Afuape, said the money was meant to boost Adesokan's career and encourage her. By The Eagle Online On Apr 10, 2018. 4 4. Governor …
