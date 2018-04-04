Gov Bello Fine, Not Hospitalised– Kogi Govt — Nigeria Today

Gov Bello Fine, Not Hospitalised– Kogi Govt

Kogi State government yesterday debunked claims in certain quarters that the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is incapacitated and has been hospitalised. A statement signed by director general of media and publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, noted that Governor Bello only fell off while alighting from his official car on Friday, March 30, […]

The post Gov Bello Fine, Not Hospitalised– Kogi Govt appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

