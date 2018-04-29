Gov. Bello wasted over N5bn on Dino Melaye’s failed recall – PDP alleges — Nigeria Today

Gov. Bello wasted over N5bn on Dino Melaye’s failed recall – PDP alleges
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has allegedly accused the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of wasting over N5 billion public fund on his failed plot to recall the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district of the State, Dino Melaye. The party, which described Governor Yahaya Bello as, “heartless” lamented that the over […]
