Gov Emmanuel Commends Army For Tackling Security Challenges — Nigeria Today

Gov Emmanuel Commends Army For Tackling Security Challenges

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for tackling the nation’s security challenges. Governor Emmanuel made the commendation in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Inter Nigerian Air Force Combat Sports Competition tagged, “Uyo 2018,” held yesterday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. […]

The post Gov Emmanuel Commends Army For Tackling Security Challenges appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

