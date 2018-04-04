 Gov Emmanuel Commends Army For Tackling Security Challenges — Nigeria Today
Gov Emmanuel Commends Army For Tackling Security Challenges

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for tackling the nation’s security challenges. Governor Emmanuel made the commendation in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Inter Nigerian Air Force Combat Sports Competition tagged, “Uyo 2018,” held yesterday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. […]

The post Gov Emmanuel Commends Army For Tackling Security Challenges appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

