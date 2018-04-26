 Gov Ganduje to acquire land for Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Gov Ganduje to acquire land for Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa


Vanguard

Gov Ganduje to acquire land for Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project
Vanguard
By AbdulSalam Muhammad. KANO—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued a notice of land acquisition for the execution of Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline Project. Ganduje. A statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor , Malam Abba Anwar, in Kano
