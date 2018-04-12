Gov Obaseki tasks Okpekpe Road Race organizers on tourism — Nigeria Today

Gov Obaseki tasks Okpekpe Road Race organizers on tourism

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has challenged organizers of this year’s Okpekpe International 10-kilometre Road Race to ensure that more tourism receipts accrue to the state.

Obaseki acknowledged that the road race has put Edo state and the host communities on the global sporting map and has attracted sports men and women and participants from various parts of the world to the state.

“The growing popularity of Okpekpe Road Race is heartwarming and I urge the organising committee to strengthen the partnership with stakeholders such as hotel owners, transporters, producers of souvenirs and other key actors in the tourism sector so that we can record more gains from the event,” he said.

Governor Obaseki assured that the state government will work with the security agencies to ensure a hitch-free competition even as he stressed that sports is a major industry that deserves the attention of governments at all levels as well as the private sector.

“With a well-structured sports sector, most of our youths will be engaged and the tourism sector will experience a major boost. We are committed to the development of the sector with our blueprint that will deliver 20 mini-stadia and a remodeled Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in the near future, to serve as platforms for discovering and honing sporting talent,” the governor added.

Chairman of the organising Committee and Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Mika Amonokha, assured that the 6th edition of the race will build on the gains of the previous edition.

According to the Director of Organisation for the competition, Zack Amodu, this year’s event will be bigger and better organised and in strict accordance with International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules.

