Gov Obiano laments loss of revenue to illegal collectors — Nigeria Today

Gov Obiano laments loss of revenue to illegal collectors
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has lamented the loss of huge revenue by the state to illegal collectors. The governor disclosed this during a crucial meeting with market leaders, saying that government would no longer tolerate the activities of illegal revenue collectors. Obiano explained that it had become imperative for government to embark on […]
Gov Obiano laments loss of revenue to illegal collectors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!