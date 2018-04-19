Gov. Okorocha releases N1bn for Mbaitoli road — Nigeria Today

Gov. Okorocha releases N1bn for Mbaitoli road

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo said he has released one billion Naira for road construction in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state. Okorocha made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri on Wednesday. Okorocha said the money was released to a seven-man special committee, headed by […]

