GOV POLL: Ekiti REC alleges threat to life — Nigeria Today

GOV POLL: Ekiti REC alleges threat to life

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— THE Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Abduganiy Raji, yesterday, said he has received a lot of threats from some unknown persons in the last few days, warning him to conduct a free, fair and credible governorship election or face the consequences.

Raji made the disclosure at a meeting with security chiefs in the state.

The REC said: “We were made to believe that there were 24 parties in Ekiti, but when I went round, I realized only 21 had full complements of structures that met the requirements of the laws.

“Some were even located in a corner shop where they sell biscuits. We even got another ten letters from other political parties of recent but we advised them to do the needful.

“We have got 33 notifications for party congresses. But let me tell our parties to always route their correspondences to us through the office of our National Chairman, these are letters will recognize.”

On the threats he had received, Raji said: “most of these threats were from elders alleging that we were one-sided. But they have forgotten that there are two sides to a coin, if you don’t want INEC to do some things, you too must be cautious. How could a party go and induce INEC staff? This is unacceptable.

“Let me assure you this, I have told you that I will abide by the rules and I know my staff will comply with my stand”, he assured.

The post GOV POLL: Ekiti REC alleges threat to life appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

